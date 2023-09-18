Top 10 most romantic Hindi movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These romantic movies will fill your heart with love.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Among the latest romantic dramas is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raanjhanaa

Film starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor is about love and sacrifice. It is on Jio Cinema, Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rockstar

The musical drama has Ranbir Kapoor's best performance. It is on JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all about friendship and love. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's pairing will make you swoon. The movie is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's romantic drama has the best songs too. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manmarziyaan

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, the romantic drama has a dash of comedy too. It is on JioCinema, Zee5 and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer will make you fall in love with love. It is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Se

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's Dil Se on Netflix is a must watch for all the die-hard romantics who also love thrillers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance and this film has to be on the list. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fanaa

Aamir Khan and Kajol's chemistry was crackling in this film. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The BAAP of all romantic films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt rocks a blue fringed dress at the birthday bash of BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

 

 Find Out More