Top 10 most romantic movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for a loved-up weekend

Add these rom-com dramas to your watchlist with your partner

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Raabta

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer is a tale of reincarnation and love that transcends time and destiny.

Saathiya

A heartwarming portrayal of young love facing challenges, with a soulful soundtrack.

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s heartwarming love story will leave you teary eyed.

Ahista Ahista

A subtle and mature romance between Abhay Deol and SOha Ali Khan focusing on the simplicity of love.

Manmarziyaan

A contemporary love triangle exploring the complexities of modern relationships.

Parineeta

Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan starrer is a period drama where love blossoms amidst familial conflicts and societal norms.

Raanjhanaa

A story of unrequited love, political turmoil, and sacrifice, beautifully set in Varanasi.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

A classic love story that redefined Bollywood romance, featuring iconic performances and timeless songs.

Jab We Met

It is a filmy love story starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Rockstar

A passionate and tumultuous love story between a musician and his muse, set to soulful music.

