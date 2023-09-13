Top 10 most romantic South Indian movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These South movies will fill your heart with love.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Sita Ramam

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Sita Ramam is one of the best romantic movies of recent times. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

O Kadhal Kanmani

Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen's chemistry in this film was too good. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

96

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's pairing worked really well. The romantic drama is on Aha, SonyLiv and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama is about caste division. It is on Aha, SonyLiv and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geetha Govindham

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's crackling chemistry made this film a hit. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uppena

Keerthy Suresh, Vaishav Tej's romantic drama is on Netflix. It has Vijay Sethupathi too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Majili

The film that brought Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu together is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy

The romantic film with lots of drama and action is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premam

It is a romantic coming-of-age drama available on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alai Payuthey

R Madhavan is the best when it comes to romantic roles. The movie can be watched on Aha, YouTube and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Comrade

It is a sports romantic drama will Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is on SonyLiv, MX Player and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

World Famous Lover

It is an anthology of four love stories. Can be seen on SonyLiv and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hera Pheri 3: AI reimagines comedy flick star cast as bodybuilders

 

 Find Out More