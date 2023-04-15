Top 10 scary horror movies on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023
In Typewriter on Netflix, three buddies in Goa search for an old villa whioch has spirits. When a new family moves in the past comes back.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ghoul on Netflix a prisoner is sent to a military centre where a demon is unleashed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad on Amazon Prime Video is about a goddess who makes a full universe. The consequences are worst when humans make a temple for her child.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man lets a strange woman stay in his house, in Pari. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree on Hotstar shows how men fear a spirit named Stree who kidnaps men at night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bulbbul on Netflix a man sees his brother's child bride has grown up, abandoned and the village has weird deaths.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A pair experiences horrific incidents at a farmhouse in Ragini MMS on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 13 B on Hotstar a man sees horror incidents taking place at his home. He can see the future of his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A tiger expert with his wife, tourists and village chief fight a battle against the supernatural beasts at Jim Corbett National Wildlife Park, in Kaal on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship on Amazon Prime Video a shipping officer finds the mystery behind a ghost ship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ChatGPT names top 10 starkids who have the potential to rule Bollywood
Find Out More