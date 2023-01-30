Top 10 most streamed artists on YouTube: Alka Yagnik beats BTS, Arijit Singh and more

Alka Yagnik has ranked one on YouTube's most streamed artists list. She has given a fight to BTS and singer Arijit Singh. Check full details here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023

Alka Yagnik

The singer grabbed the top position with 15.3 billion number of streams.

Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico)

The rapper ranked second with 14.7 billion number of streams.

Udit Narayan

The Indian singer got 10.8 billion streams on YouTube.

Arijit Singh

The singer was in the top 10 with 10.7 billion streams on YouTube.

Kumar Sanu

The versatile singer got 9.09 billion streams on YouTube.

BTS

K-Pop superstars BTS got 7.95 billion streams on YouTube.

Khesari Lal Yadav

The singer got 7.47 billion streams on YouTube.

Lata Mangeshkar

The late legendary singer got 7.40 billion streams on YouTube.

Shilpi Raj

The Bhojpuri singer secured the ninth list on YouTube’s 2022 global rankings.

Blackpink

The South Korean girl group secured the tenth list on YouTube’s 2022 global rankings.

