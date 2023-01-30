Top 10 most streamed artists on YouTube: Alka Yagnik beats BTS, Arijit Singh and more

Alka Yagnik has ranked one on YouTube's most streamed artists list. She has given a fight to BTS and singer Arijit Singh. Check full details here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023
The singer grabbed the top position with 15.3 billion number of streams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rapper ranked second with 14.7 billion number of streams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Indian singer got 10.8 billion streams on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The singer was in the top 10 with 10.7 billion streams on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The versatile singer got 9.09 billion streams on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
K-Pop superstars BTS got 7.95 billion streams on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The singer got 7.47 billion streams on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The late legendary singer got 7.40 billion streams on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bhojpuri singer secured the ninth list on YouTube’s 2022 global rankings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The South Korean girl group secured the tenth list on YouTube’s 2022 global rankings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
