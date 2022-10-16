Most stylish South Indian actresses

South Indian actresses are super stylish and these pictures are proof.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal looks super hot in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

We are loving Nayanthara's swag in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most stylish South Indian actresses.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

When we talk about most stylish South Indian actresses, how can we not have Rashmika Mandanna on the list.

Source: Bollywood

Krithi Shetty

Isn't Krithi Shetty looking stunning in this gown?

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran's fashion is bang on.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan surely knows how to pose for a picture.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looks absolutely stunning here.

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan looks like a perfect desi girl.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan's cutest clicks with son Jeh will melt your heart

 Find Out More