Top 10 most successful film remakes in the history of Indian cinema that took box office by storm 

Let's have a look at the most successful remakes ever. Drishyam, Kabir Singh and more movies on the list.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Drishyam (2015)

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu starrer is a remake of Mohanlal film of the same name. It made Rs 110.40 crores at the box office worldwide.

Kabir Singh (2019) 

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer movie might have been termed toxic but it was a super hit when it was released, making Rs 377 crores at the worldwide box office.

Singham (2011)

Ajay Devgn remade the Suriya starrer cop movie with Rohit Shetty and it is one of the hit franchises ever. Singham earned Rs 151.27 crores at the box office. 

Ghajini (2008) 

Aamir Khan brought this one and Asin to Bollywood. A soul-touching movie that broke box office records. It made a business of Rs 194.10 crores. 

Rowdy Rathore (2012) 

Akshay Kumar starrer movie is a remake of Ravi Teja's Vikramarkudu. Rowdy Rathore did a business of Rs 198 crore worldwide. 

Bodyguard (2011) 

Salman Khan starrer is a remake of a Malayalam language movie of the same name. Salman's film earned Rs 230 crores worldwide. 

Son of Sardaar (2012) 

Ajay Devgn starrer movie is a remake of Maryada Ramanna. It collected Rs 150 crores worldwide. 

Bang Bang! (2014)

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer is inspired by Knight and Day starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. Bang Bang earned Rs 340 crore worldwide. 

Holiday: A Soldier is never off Duty (2014)

Akshay Kumar starrer is a remake of Thupakki. The Indian movie grossed Rs 153.43 crores at the box office.  

Baaghi (2016)

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer is a remake of Varsham. The movie earned Rs 102.74 crores.  

Baaghi 2 (2018)

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer action thriller is a remake of Kshanam. It earned Rs 211.84 crore worldwide. 

Simmba (2018)

This Ranveer Singh starrer movie is a remake of Jr NTR's Temper. Simmba Minted Rs 390 crore worldwide.

Wanted (2009)

The Salman Khan movie is a remake of Pokiri. It is one of the most successful ones. Wanted earned Rs 87.44 crores at the box office, as per Sacnilk.  

