Top 10 most successful South Indian film remakes in Bollywood
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Kabir Singh a remake of Arjun Reddy reportedly collected Rs 331 crore.
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam, a remake of South Indian film, collected Rs 76.6 crore.
Rowdy Rathore a remake of Vikramarkudu collected allegedly collected Rs 206 crore.
Ajay Devgn's 2011 releae Singham collected Rs 140 crore at BO.
Salman Khan's Wanted, a remake of Pokiri, collected Rs 128 crore
Aamir Khan's Ghajini made Rs 232 crore at the box office.
Kaante, a remake of Aalavandhan, collected Rs 33.4 crore.
2000 release Hera Pheri made Rs 16.5 crore. It was a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking.
Khoon Bhari Maang, a remake of Ondu Muttina Kathe, made Rs 5 crore back then.
1990 release Shiva made Rs 8.5 crore back then.
