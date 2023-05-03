Top 10 most successful South Indian film remakes in Bollywood

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Kabir Singh a remake of Arjun Reddy reportedly collected Rs 331 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam, a remake of South Indian film, collected Rs 76.6 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rowdy Rathore a remake of Vikramarkudu collected allegedly collected Rs 206 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn's 2011 releae Singham collected Rs 140 crore at BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's Wanted, a remake of Pokiri, collected Rs 128 crore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan's Ghajini made Rs 232 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaante, a remake of Aalavandhan, collected Rs 33.4 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2000 release Hera Pheri made Rs 16.5 crore. It was a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khoon Bhari Maang, a remake of Ondu Muttina Kathe, made Rs 5 crore back then.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1990 release Shiva made Rs 8.5 crore back then.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 least educated South Indian actresses and actors

 

 Find Out More