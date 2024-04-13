Top 10 most successful South Indian movie directors

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

Atlee is a young but commercially successful director known for action films with emotional depth like Jawan, Mersal and more.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for his stylish neo-noir thrillers like Kaithi, Vikram, Leo, etc.

Mani Ratnam is a legendary director known for his complex characters, social issues, and grand narratives, in movies like Nayakan, Dil Se…, etc.

Prashanth Neel is a well-known name for his action thrillers namely the KGF series, Salaar, etc.

A.R. Murugadoss is a versatile director known for action thrillers and social dramas like Ghajini, Holiday, etc.

S.S. Rajamouli is a blockbuster filmmaker known for epic historical dramas and action like Magadheera, Baahubali franchise, RRR.

Upendra is known for unconventional and thought-provoking films like Kabzaa, Uppi, Upendra, etc.

S. Shankar was the pioneer of visual effects in Indian cinema, known for high-budget sci-fi and action films Indian, Enthiran, 2.0.

Vikram K. Kumar is known for his unique blend of fantasy, romance, and mystery in movies like Yennai Arindhaal, 24, etc.

Trivikram Srinivas is a well-known director known for witty dialogues and commercial entertainers like Guntur Kaaram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, etc.

