Top 10 most successful South Indian movie directors
Nishant
| Apr 13, 2024
Atlee is a young but commercially successful director known for action films with emotional depth like Jawan, Mersal and more.
Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for his stylish neo-noir thrillers like Kaithi, Vikram, Leo, etc.
Mani Ratnam is a legendary director known for his complex characters, social issues, and grand narratives, in movies like Nayakan, Dil Se…, etc.
Prashanth Neel is a well-known name for his action thrillers namely the KGF series, Salaar, etc.
A.R. Murugadoss is a versatile director known for action thrillers and social dramas like Ghajini, Holiday, etc.
S.S. Rajamouli is a blockbuster filmmaker known for epic historical dramas and action like Magadheera, Baahubali franchise, RRR.
Upendra is known for unconventional and thought-provoking films like Kabzaa, Uppi, Upendra, etc.
S. Shankar was the pioneer of visual effects in Indian cinema, known for high-budget sci-fi and action films Indian, Enthiran, 2.0.
Vikram K. Kumar is known for his unique blend of fantasy, romance, and mystery in movies like Yennai Arindhaal, 24, etc.
Trivikram Srinivas is a well-known director known for witty dialogues and commercial entertainers like Guntur Kaaram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, etc.
