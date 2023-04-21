Top 10 South Indian actresses who are box office queens
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a graph of the highest blockbuster hits.
Nayanthara is the lady superstar of Tamil cinema. Her films make impressive business.
Shruti Haasan has a success ratio of 70% according to reports.
Rakul Preet Singh has cemented a successful career in South and Bollywood both.
Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is truly a blockbuster queen with the lowest flops in her career.
Trisha Krishnan’s Ponniyin Selvan earned a whopping amount of Rs 500 crore at the box office.
Tamannaah Bhatia has maximum number of hits and blockbusters as compared to flops.
Kajal Aggarwal too is a box office queen with high successful movies.
Keerthy Suresh’s movies are often a hit at box office.
Hansika Motwani’s movies earn really well at the box office.
