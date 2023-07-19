Top 10 most toxic love stories Bollywood has ever made
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
In Raanjhanna, Dhanush's character threatens Sonam Kapoor to love him.
Aashiqui 2, Rahul was messed up guy and left Aarohi suffering.
Shahid Kapoor’s character in Kabir Singh considers his girlfriend Peeti as his property, even slaps her.
Mujhse Dosti Karoge shows one of the most toxic love stories between three characters.
In Tere Naam, Salman Khan as Radhe threatens Bhumika Chawla to love him or he will kill his father.
In Devdas, Shah Rukh Khan’s character behaved with Paro like an object.
Shah Rukh Khan is a psycho lover in Darr
SRK’s character Raj in Chalte Chalte was an egoistic person which is not healthy for any relationship.
In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Alizeh was never sure of her feeling for Ayan who madly in love with her.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein - Maddy cheated a girl to fall in love with him, this isn’t sweet and romantic.
