Top 10 most twisted movies, web series based on serial killers on OTT

Here's a list of most gripping movies and web series about serial killers that will leave you numb.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video

Cops investigate deaths of several women found in public toilet. The story of the serial killer will leave you shocked for days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur series on JioCinema

The battle between evil and human is the most intriguing to watch. The show stars Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Duranga on Zee5

The web series is an adaptation of famous Korean series, Flower of Evil. It is as gripping as it can get.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0 on Zee5

The psychological thriller has a serial killer convincing the investigating officer that they are similar. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Aur Charles on Zee5

The film starring Randeep Hooda is based on real-life serial killer named Charles Shoobraj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7 Khoon Maaf on Netflix

The film revolves around Priyanka Chopra's character who is finding the purest form of love. Her husbands die mysteriously and in the end she becomes a nun. She makes a big confession in front of church.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup: Revenge of the Artist on Zee5

The show is about a serial killer who kills film critics because of their reviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Stoneman Murders on Amazon Prime Video

The film is about a ruthless serial killer who kills pavement dwellers with stone while they are sleeping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Villain on Disney+Hotstar

Ek Villain has a romantic angle but the twist comes in when a serial killer targets the leading lady played by Shraddha Kapoor, the story gets twisted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hasmukh on Netflix

A stand-up comedian turns a dreaded serial killer as it helps him keep his mojo alive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra on Disney+Hotstar

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a psychological thriller that has a doctor as a killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi on Netflix

The story of a serial killer who kills people to seek revenge from system will send chills down your spine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Jawan, Baahubali 2 in this Indian state 

 

 Find Out More