Top 10 most twisted movies, web series based on serial killers on OTT

Here's a list of most gripping movies and web series about serial killers that will leave you numb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Cops investigate deaths of several women found in public toilet. The story of the serial killer will leave you shocked for days.
The battle between evil and human is the most intriguing to watch. The show stars Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi and others.
The web series is an adaptation of famous Korean series, Flower of Evil. It is as gripping as it can get.
The psychological thriller has a serial killer convincing the investigating officer that they are similar. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead.
The film starring Randeep Hooda is based on real-life serial killer named Charles Shoobraj.
The film revolves around Priyanka Chopra's character who is finding the purest form of love. Her husbands die mysteriously and in the end she becomes a nun. She makes a big confession in front of church.
The show is about a serial killer who kills film critics because of their reviews.
The film is about a ruthless serial killer who kills pavement dwellers with stone while they are sleeping.
Ek Villain has a romantic angle but the twist comes in when a serial killer targets the leading lady played by Shraddha Kapoor, the story gets twisted.
A stand-up comedian turns a dreaded serial killer as it helps him keep his mojo alive.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a psychological thriller that has a doctor as a killer.
The story of a serial killer who kills people to seek revenge from system will send chills down your spine.
