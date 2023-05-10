Top 10 most underrated anime series to watch on OTT

Here is the list of the most underrated anime series to binge-watch online in India.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Berserk - Netflix

This anime series explores Golden Age story arc of the manga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuroko’s Basketball - Netflix

Kuroko’s Basketball is a sports drama about a school squad aiming for a spot in national team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made in Abyss - Amazon Prime Video

This Japanese animated series is partly horror and crime. It is mostly suitable for young audiences instead of kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AnoHana: The Flower We Saw That Day - Amazon Prime Video

AnoHana is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale exploring loss and maturation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hikaru No Go - Netflix

Hikaru No Go is based on the traditional Chinese board game of Go.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Assassination Classroom - Amazon Prime Video

This series revolves around an alien that teaches grade 3 student assassination lessons to kill him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit - Amazon Prime Video

This anime series is a female-led fantasy adventure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Super Crooks - Netflix

Super Crooks didn’t receive enough recognition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Robert Carnival - Amazon Prime Video

In the Japanese animated series, Robert Carnival is a lost gem.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

LUPIN the III- Animax, streaming through JioTV

This series is about the life of Lupin III who is the gang's leader and the grandson of robber Arsene Lupin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 controversial movies on OTT

 

 Find Out More