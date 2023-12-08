Top 10 most underrated films of 2023 on Netflix and other OTT to watch before the year ends
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Ghoomer on Zee 5 is a sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.
Mission Raniganj on Netflix is about a real-life rescue operation of coal mining workers trapped in a flooded coal mine.
Kathal is a dark comedy revolving around a female cop who solves a strong case underlying a silly investigation of missing jackfruits. Watch on Netflix.
Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai on SonyLIV is about a lawyer who alone fights a legal case against a godman.
Netflix's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga intrigues with its unexpected plot and sharp execution of a thrilling heist.
Tarla on Zee 5 is a real life journey of Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal
An Action Hero on Netflix is a gripping action thriller starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Dasara on Netflix is a period-action drama set in a coal mining town.
Aatmpamphlet is a Marathi-language coming-of-age film streaming on Zee5.
IB 71 on Disney+ Hotstar is a spy thriller film based on the 1971 Indian Airlines hijacking
