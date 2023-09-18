Top 10 most underrated performances by Parineeti Chopra to watch on OTT

The best of Parineeti Chopra films streaming on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Meri Pyaari Bindu (Amazon Prime Video)

A heart touching romantic film, Parneeti’s chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana will swoon you away.

Shuddh Desi Romance (Amazon Prime Video)

Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti and Vaani Kapoor’s rom-com will make you fall in love.

Uunchai (Zee5)

An emotional saga about three old friends reuniting to fulfil their dying friend’s last wish.

Hasee Toh Phasee (Netflix)

A love story between a struggling businessman and a quirky girl.

Kill Dil (Sony LIV)

Love vs loyalty puts a gangster in a dilemma when he finds the girl of his dreams.

Kesari (Amazon Prime Video)

An incredible war story based on the true events of the Battle of Saragarhi.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Amazon Prime Video)

A black comedy on a corporate employee and a suspended policeman who witness an incident that changes their lives.

Code Name: Tiranga (Netflix)

A hard-hitting drama about an undercover agent on a mission to capture a terrorist.

Ishaqzaade (Amazon Prime Video)

The love story between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl who belong to two rival political parties.

Saina (Amazon Prime Video)

A biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal.

