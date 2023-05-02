Top 10 most underrated South India actresses who deserve more love and success
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Aishwarya Rajesh has been one of the most underrated actresses who has done more than 50 movies reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malavika Nair reportedly has done more than 20 movies as a child artist. She is not known in the south.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Balan has been a lawyer but her acting in Aruvi grabbed the attention of all. She has not yet got the recognition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi may not have got the recognition but she is a star in her own way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu Emmanuel is sexy but has not been recognised.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan is underrated knowing that she comes from a filmy family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nivetha Pethuraj has been one of the most underrated stars of the south.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anagha LK yet has to be recognised.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kollywood star Arthana Binu has yet not been recognised.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikhila Vimal is known for her work in the Malayalam industry but has not been recognised.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 stars who lost hope and wanted to retire from acting
Find Out More