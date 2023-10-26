Top 10 most underrated South Indian actresses who deserve more love and appreciation

From Rukmini Vasanth to Aishwarya Rajesh and Shraddha Srinath here is a look at some talented South Indian actresses who deserve more pan-India recognition

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan is absolutely gorgeous and has proved her acting chops

Aishwarya Rajesh

Fans say that Aishwarya Rajesh is superb in every film

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth has won over netizens with her work in Saptasagaradaache Ello

Lijomol Jose

Lijomol Jose delivered an outstanding performance in Jai Bhim

Nithya Menen

We need to see more of spontaneous Nithya Menen in Bollywood

Mamta Mohandas

Mamta Mohandas is a solid actress with ravishing desi looks

Parvathy

With her acting chops, she is a joy in every project

Shraddha Srinath

Has proved herself a versatile actress in so many films

Regina Cassandra

Regina Cassandra has worked in diverse genres and done a great job

Aparna Balamurali

Fans loved her in Soorarai Pottru. Aparna is a powerful performer

