Top 10 most underrated South Indian actresses who deserve more love and appreciation

From Rukmini Vasanth to Aishwarya Rajesh and Shraddha Srinath here is a look at some talented South Indian actresses who deserve more pan-India recognitionSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Malavika Mohanan is absolutely gorgeous and has proved her acting chopsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans say that Aishwarya Rajesh is superb in every filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rukmini Vasanth has won over netizens with her work in Saptasagaradaache ElloSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Lijomol Jose delivered an outstanding performance in Jai BhimSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We need to see more of spontaneous Nithya Menen in BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mamta Mohandas is a solid actress with ravishing desi looksSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With her acting chops, she is a joy in every projectSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Has proved herself a versatile actress in so many filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Regina Cassandra has worked in diverse genres and done a great jobSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans loved her in Soorarai Pottru. Aparna is a powerful performerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!