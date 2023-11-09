Top 10 most underrated South Indian movies to watch on Prime Video, SonyLiv and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Heart Attack 3 is about a man falls head over heels in love with a woman and disguises himself in order to win her over. Watch this on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Loafer The Hero is about Raja who turns thief after he believes that his mom is dead. He meets a young girl escaping forced marriage and falls in love. Watch on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No Parking story is about an architect who falls in love with his co-workers and his life turns topsy turvy after he parks his bike in a no parking zone.Watch on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai is about a carrom player joins gangsters and eliminates the one by one when they threaten his community. Watch on Prime video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaam Pathiraa is about Anwar a criminologist must race against time after a serial killer creates chaos. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sabhaapathy is about a man with speech impairment in need of a job lands a suitcase full of money which actually belongs to a corrupt politician. Watch on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samurai is a story about a medical college student dons the garb of a samurai warrior to punish corrupt politicians and bureaucrats who take advantage of a faulty legal framework. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A.AA stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithiin in lead roles. Watch on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thugs is a remake of Swathandriam Ardharathriyil, a prison action film that talks about the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A.AA2 is a story about a man who goes to the US to make it big falls in love with an NRI but she breaks up with him. However, who can deny the cupid? Available on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chennai Central is one of the most controversial movies starring Dhanush. Watch on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Banned: Top 12 movies that the Censor Board didn't want you to see but are now streaming on OTT
Find Out More