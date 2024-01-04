Top 10 most-viewed Non English web series on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Squid Game season 1 is at the top of the list. As shared by Netflix, the K-drama got 265,200,000 views in the first 91 days of its release.
The second on the list is the fourth season of Money Heist. It has got 106,000,000 views.
The French drama based on thief Arsène Lupin is quite famous. The first part of Lupin got 99,500,000 views.
Spanish drama Money Heist part 5 got around 99,200,000 views. Professor and his team managed to leave everyone intrigued.
The third part of Money Heist received around 80,000,000 views within the first 91 days.
The part 2 of Lupin got around 68,400,000 views. It has five episodes of one-hour each.
The season one of Spanish web series Who Killed Sara? received 58,400,000 views. The compelling revenge drama got everyone hooked.
The season one of Korean zombie web series All of us are Dead got 55,500,000 views. Now, fans are looking forward to the season 2.
Dear Child that was a limited series on Netflix got around 50,900,000 views. It is an investigative series about a 13-year-old case revolving around a woman and child.
The third season of Spanish teen drama Elite got 50,000,000 views as per the report.
Apart from these, Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo is also among the most watched Non-English dramas on Netflix.
The revenge drama The Glory sent chills down the spine. As per Collider.com, it is also among the most-watched series on Netflix.
