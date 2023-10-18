Top 10 most violent K-dramas that will send a chill down your spine  

Here's a list of TOP 10 titles from K-drama land if you are a fan of gore thrillers.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Mask Girl – Netflix

A woman who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked personality at night. But her life takes an unexpected turn.  

My Name – Netflix

Han Sohee joins a gang to avenge the death of her father. She turns a mole in the gang inside the police force.  

Possessed – Netflix

A detective and a psychic medium join hands together to beat the ghost who is murdering people. 

Happiness+ – Netflix  

This Park Hyungsik starrer is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Mouse – Viki Rakuten

Mouse is about a psychopath serial killer. He is haunted by the demons of his past.  

Flower of Evil – Netflix

A detective hides his past and identity from his wife. Their seemingly happy family also has a six-year-old daughter. 

Kingdom – Netflix

A mysterious epidemic is spreading across the country and a Crown Prince starts investigating the same. 

Squid Game – Netflix

A survival thriller which is known to all. Squid Game is a very famous Kdrama. 

Midnight – Amazon Prime Video

A deaf woman and a mother encounter a serial killer. A cat-and-mouse chase begins. 

The Call – Netflix

A girl gets a call from someone from another world. She is told that her mother is behind her to kill her. But should she trust the caller? 

BONUS: Somebody – Netflix

Somebody will leave you feeling very unsettled and emotional. 

BONUS: Through the Darkness – MX Player

A criminal profiler must deal with his own demons while solving a serial murder case. 

Thanks For Reading!

