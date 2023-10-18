Top 10 most violent K-dramas that will send a chill down your spine  

Here's a list of TOP 10 titles from K-drama land if you are a fan of gore thrillers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
A woman who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked personality at night. But her life takes an unexpected turn.
Han Sohee joins a gang to avenge the death of her father. She turns a mole in the gang inside the police force.
A detective and a psychic medium join hands together to beat the ghost who is murdering people.
This Park Hyungsik starrer is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mouse is about a psychopath serial killer. He is haunted by the demons of his past.
A detective hides his past and identity from his wife. Their seemingly happy family also has a six-year-old daughter.
A mysterious epidemic is spreading across the country and a Crown Prince starts investigating the same.
A survival thriller which is known to all. Squid Game is a very famous Kdrama.
A deaf woman and a mother encounter a serial killer. A cat-and-mouse chase begins.
A girl gets a call from someone from another world. She is told that her mother is behind her to kill her. But should she trust the caller?
Somebody will leave you feeling very unsettled and emotional.
A criminal profiler must deal with his own demons while solving a serial murder case.
