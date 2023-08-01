Top 10 most violent South Indian films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

This list of violent films from South Indian heroes will make you want to watch more of them.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Vikram

Sequel to the Tamil action thriller film starring Kamal Haasan, released in 19860

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran

A violent story that revolves around the fight for justice and dignity by a lower-caste family against oppression.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF

This film is popular for its violence and action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dasara

Starring Nani in the lead role, this film is about two friends and coal mines as their backdrop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maamannan

A political thriller that will bring you to the edge of the seat with its violence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veera Simha Reddy

This film is one of the many violent films that released this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Viduthalai: Part 1

The violence in this film will make you want to skip watching it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathu Thala

Silambarasan's violent role will make you want him to be a better person.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

As a gangster tries to take control of a village, and Kathar chooses to answer with violence

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aravinda Sametha

This Jr NTR starrer is high on violence and action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kalki 2898 AD star Kamal Haasan's Top 10 films to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More