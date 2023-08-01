Top 10 most violent South Indian films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

This list of violent films from South Indian heroes will make you want to watch more of them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Sequel to the Tamil action thriller film starring Kamal Haasan, released in 19860Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A violent story that revolves around the fight for justice and dignity by a lower-caste family against oppression.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is popular for its violence and action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Nani in the lead role, this film is about two friends and coal mines as their backdrop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A political thriller that will bring you to the edge of the seat with its violence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is one of the many violent films that released this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The violence in this film will make you want to skip watching it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Silambarasan's violent role will make you want him to be a better person.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As a gangster tries to take control of a village, and Kathar chooses to answer with violenceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Jr NTR starrer is high on violence and action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!