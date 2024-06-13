Top 10 most-watched Hindi trailers on YouTube and where Kalki 2898 AD stands

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

The trailer for Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan was recently released amid high anticipation.

Within 24 hours, Kalki 2898 AD garnered 17 million views on YouTube much lower than its competitors.

His previous movie Salaar's trailer amassed a staggering 54.2 million views in the first 24 hours, making it the most-watched Hindi trailer.

With 52.2 million views, Adipurush, also his movie, secured the second spot on the list of most viewed Hindi trailers.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer garnered 50.9 million views, showcasing strong viewer interest in its narrative.

Animal's trailer captivated audiences with 50.6 million views, highlighting its appeal in the Hindi cinema.

The highly anticipated sequel KGF: Chapter 2 drew 49 million views on its first day.

With 45.6 million views, SRK’s Jawan trailer made a significant impact in the first 24 hours of its release.

Sooryavanshi rounded off the top 10 with 42.9 million views, demonstrating strong viewer interest in its action-packed content.

The trailer for Samrat Prithviraj garnered 43.8 million views, highlighting its historical appeal and star power.

Capturing 43 million views, 83 generated excitement with its sports drama storyline featuring Ranveer Singh.

Cirkus garnered 45 million views, showcasing its popularity.

