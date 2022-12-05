Yami Gautam's film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar and reportedly came on the top with 25.5 million viewers.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi's movie grabbed the second spot with 22.3 million views.Source: Bollywood
The cricket film which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar got 20.2 million views and grabbed the third spot.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's Jalsa received 13.9 million viewership was got released on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywood
Rishi Kapoor's last film was released on Amazon Prime Video and had 12.7 million viewership.Source: Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi received 10.4 million views about the life of an uneducated politician.Source: Bollywood
The Zee 5 original movie received 8.6 million views and had Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles.Source: Bollywood
Harshvardhan Kapoor's Thar is all about a stranger arriving in Thar desert to investigate a case with a police. It aired on Netflix and got 7.5 million views.Source: Bollywood
Bobby Deol's Love Hostel received 7.5 million views and is all about the journey of a couple who are tortured by a mercenary in North India.Source: Bollywood
Taapsee Pannu's Loop Lapeta which aired on Netflix took the tenth spot in the top 10 list of Hindi movies. It received 5.7 million views.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!