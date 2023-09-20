Top 10 most-watched Hindi web series of 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Take a look at top web series that worked well in 2023 so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
As per a report Farzi is the most-watched web series of the year.
The list shared by Ormax Media carried data of the first half of 2023. Farzi clocked 37.1 million views.
The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala's The Night Manager took the second spot as it clocked 28.6 million videos.
Taaza Khabar on Disney+Hotstar starred Bhuvam Bam. It is on the third spot as its viewership was 23.5 million.
The third spot is taken by Asur 2 on JioCinema. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's show got 19.3 million views.
The season one of Asur was also a massive hit.
With 16.2 million views, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo was on the fourth spot.
Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma's web series Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video got 15.9 million views.
Disney+Hotstar's show City of Dreams season 3 got 14.3 million views.
Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is also on the list. It got 13.7 million views.
Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video got 12.4 million views.
The comedy drama on Disney+Hotstar has taken the tenth spot with 11.6 million views.
