Top 10 most-watched K-pop music videos on YouTube
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Psy’s Gangnam Style continues to stand tall on the top with 5.1 billion views.
DDU-DU DDU-DU was one of the first hits of BLACKPINK, at 2.1 billion views.
BLACKPINK’S Kill This Love is at 1.9 billion views.
BTS make their first entry with Dynamite at 1.8 billion views.
BTS’ Boy With Luv featuring Halsey at the fifth spot with 1.7 billion views.
BLACKPINK’s BOOMBAYAH has a staggering 1.6 billion views.
Psy makes a second entry to the list with Gentlemen, also at 1.5 billion views.
BTS’ DNA has 1.5 billion views.
BTS’s MIC Drop Steve Aoki Remix at the 9th spot with 1.4 billion views.
BLACKPINK’s AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST rounded up the list with 1.3 billion views.
