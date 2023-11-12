Top 10 most watched movies on Amazon Prime Video ever, how many have you seen?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Forrest Gump (1994): A heartwarming tale of a simple man's extraordinary life journey through several decades of American history.
Fight Club (1999): A dark and edgy film exploring the consequences of consumer culture, identity, and the primal nature within.
The Godfather (1972): A crime epic that follows the transformation of Michael Corleone from a reluctant outsider to a ruthless mafia boss.
Schindler's List (1993): Steven Spielberg's powerful portrayal of Oskar Schindler's efforts to save Jews during the Holocaust.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001): The first installment of the epic fantasy trilogy directed by Peter Jackson, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's masterpiece.
Whiplash (2014): A gripping drama centered around the intense relationship between a talented young drummer and his demanding music instructor.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004): A unique romantic sci-fi film that explores the complexities of love, memory, and relationships.
Good Will Hunting (1997): The story of a self-taught genius working as a janitor at MIT, facing personal and emotional challenges with the help of a therapist.
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013): Martin Scorsese's high-energy exploration of the life of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker indulging in excess and corruption.
The Imitation Game (2014): A historical drama depicting the life of Alan Turing, a brilliant mathematician who played a crucial role in breaking the Enigma code during World War II.
