Top 10 most watched movies on Netflix ever, how many have you seen?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Red Notice is the most-watched movie with 364.02 million hours.

Don’t look up has been watched for 359.79 million hours.

Bird Box has a total of 280.02 million viewing hours.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has 279.74 million viewing hours.

The Gray Man has 253.87 million viewing hours.

The Adam Project has been watched for 233.16 million hours.

Extraction has a total of 231.34 million viewing hours.

Purple Hearts is watched for 228.7 million hours.

The Unforgivable has 214.7 million viewing hours.

The Irishman has 214.57 million viewing hours.

