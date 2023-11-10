Top 10 most watched series of all time to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Scam 1992 is a mindblowing story of a stockbroker who got rattled the entire nation with his scam. Watch on SonyLiv.
The Family Man 2 is a story of TASC agent Srikant tiwari and his struggle to strike a balance between work and life. Watch on Prime Video.
The Great Indian murder is a story of an industralist who gets involved in a murder case. Watch on Hotstar.
Mirzapur 2 is about a local crime lord who runs illegal businesses. Watch on Prime Video.
Taaza Khabar is a story of a sanitation worker's life that takes a mysterious turn. Watch on Hotstar.
Panchayat 2 is about an engineer graduate who takes up a job as a Panchayat secretary due to lack of jobs. Watch on Prime Video.
Rudra is about DCP Rudraveer Pratap Singh who overcomes struggles to solve a case. Watch on Hotstar.
Farzi is about a small time artist who wants to earn quick money. Watch on Prime Video.
The Night Manager is about an ex-military man who goes undercover to take down an arms dealer. Watch on Hotstar.
Criminal justice is about a well-known lawyer who takes up a case of a dead advocate and his wife is the prime suspect. Watch on Hotstar.
