Top 10 most-watched TV shows and movies on Netflix in November 2023
The Killer - An assassin fights his employers and himself on an international manhunt that he claims isn't personal following a tragic near-miss.
Lone Survivor - In one of the most heroic battles of modern times, Marcus and his group are left to fight for their lives.
Best. Christmas. Ever! - Friendships are truly tested over a self-serving holiday newsletter.
Cold Pursuit - A devastated snowplow driver seeks revenge from the drug dealers responsible for his son's death.
Paw Patrol: The Movie - In order to prevent Mayor Humdinger from descending into chaos in Adventure City, Ryder and the puppies are summoned to the packed metropolis.
Pain Hustlers - Liza aspires to a better life for her and her child. When Liza is hired to work for a pharmaceutical company that is going bankrupt, her sales soar and she gets involved in a federal criminal conspiracy.
See You on Venus - When an 18-year-old orphan meets a good-hearted young man suffering from the guilt of a tragic accident, she persuades him to travel with her on her mission to find her biological mother in Europe.
F9: The Fast Saga - An international terrorist that happens to be Dom and Mia's estranged brother must be defeated by Dom and the crew.
Monster Hunter - After being transported to a new world, Cpt. Artemis and her devoted soldiers must fight enormous opponents with unimaginable strength in order to survive.
Locked In - A high-tech storage facility is the scene of a disastrous heist, and a single mother has to defend herself and her daughter.
