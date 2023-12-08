Top 10 movies about brutal assassinations on OTT that'll keep you on the edge
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
31st October revolves around the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Vantage Point on Netflix focuses on the apparent assassination of fictional President Henry Ashton.
The Gandhi Murder on Zee5 explores events leading to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.
Madras Cafe on Netflix delves into the conspiracy behind Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.
Godmother on Disney+ Hotstar portrays a woman who takes charge of political role after her husband's assassination.
LBJ on Amazon Prime Video is focused around the assassination of US President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Hey Ram on Amazon Prime Video is based on the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.
Raajneeti on Netflix depicts conflicts and rivalry between political families.
JFK on Amazon Prime Video is about the assassination of US 35th President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
In the Line of Fire on Zee5 revolves around an attempted assassination of a President.
