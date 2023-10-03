Top 10 movies about coping with the loss of a loved one to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

These heart-touching films showcase the pain, anger and acceptance while griveing the loss of a loved one.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (Netflix)

After the sudden demise of the titular character, a family comes together to mourn for 13 days.

October (Amazon Prime Video)

A group of hotel management interns lives’ turn upside down after the accident of their peer.

Pagglait (Netflix)

A woman struggling to grieve after her husband’s death discovers hidden secrets about him.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (Netflix)

A cop distracts himself with the investigation of a case while his wife and him struggles with the untimely demise of their son.

The Sky Is Pink (Netflix)

A couple deals with their daughter’s terminal disease.

We Are Family (Netflix)

A man and his girlfriend decide to live with his ex-wife after she is diagnosed with a terminal disease.

Goodbye (Netflix)

A family comes together to cope up with the mother’s sudden demise.

Kapoor And Sons (Netflix)

Two brothers return to their home town to visit their ailing grandfather.

Anand (MX Player)

A terminally ill man decides to live his life to the fullest before his death.

Karwaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Two friends and a teenager take a road trip that changes their lives.

