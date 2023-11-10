Top 10 movies about extra marital affairs on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Netflix's Haseen Dilruba narrates the extramarital affair of Taapsee Pannu with Harshvardhan Rane while being married to Vikrant Massey.
Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan delves into the theme of infidelity and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Life in a... Metro on Netflix weaves multiple narratives, including one about extramarital affairs, in the bustling city of Mumbai.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on Amazon Prime Video also explores the complexities of infidelity.
Silsila on Amazon Prime Video explores the complexities of love and commitment as two married individuals find themselves in an extramarital affair.
Biwi No. 1 on Disney+ Hotstar features Salman Khan having an extra marital affair with Sushmita Sen while he is married to Karisma Kapoor.
In The Lunchbox, Nimrit Kaur and Irrfan Khan build a connection through exchanged messages in tiffin boxes, streaming on Netflix.
In Rustom, Akshay Kumar, portraying a naval officer, faces accusations of murdering his wife's boyfriend, available for viewing on Zee5.
Astitva on JioCinema revolves around a woman who discovers her husband's past affair and challenges societal norms.
Cheeni Kum on Zee 5 features an unusual love story between an older man and a much younger woman.
