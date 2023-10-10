Top 10 movies and web series based on Mahabharat to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Are you a fan of Hindu mythological epics? Here are some films and series based on Mahabharat you can binge watch...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Arjun: The Warrior Prince 

Arjun The Warrior Prince is an action-animation movie available for rent on YouTube. 

Dashavatar (YouTube) 

Lord Krishna had a key role in Mahabharat and he had many incarnations too. This one is about it.  

Dharmakshetra (Netflix)

Dharmakshetra is a retelling of Mahabharat. 

Mahabharat (Disney Plus Hotstar) 

This TV series is considered to be the best retelling ever. It stars Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Pooja Sharma and more. 

Pandavas: The Five Warriors (Disney Plus Hotstar) 

A 2000s computer-animated movie that talks about the five Pandus who led the epic war. 

Suryaputra Karna 

Know Karn's story in this one starring Gautam Rode who joined Duryodhana's army and fought the Pandavas. Watch it on SonyLiv. 

Mahabharat (YouTube)

An animated movie which has Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol and more acting in the Hindu mythological epic retelling. 

Mayabaazar (Amazon Prime Video) 

Based on Mahabharat, this movie came out in 1957. It stars Akkineni Nageswara Rao, NT Rama Rao and many more. 

Mahabharat Murders  

A serial killer considers himself a modern-day Durodhana. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Draupadi (MX Player) 

Mrinal Kulkarni played Draupadi in this yet another retelling of Mahabharat. 

Mahabharat (ZEE5)

Watch Nitish Bharadwaj as Shri Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bheeshma in this BR Chopra-made Mahabharat. 

RadhaKrishn (Disney Plus Hotstar) 

Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh starrer also had a Mahabharat retelling. 

Gadar 2 (ZEE5)  

Did you know, that the story of Jeete and Tara Singh is inspired by Abhimanyu and Arjun? Bet you'd feel like rewatching this one. 

