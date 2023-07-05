Top 10 movies and web series on OTT based around breakup and heartbreak
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Amazon Prime Video is one of the heartbroken movies that explores the complexities of love and heartbreak.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mismatched on Netflix shows how the world of Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf come crumbling down.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A modern-day romantic saga, ‘Aadha Ishq’ is a Voot Select Original series that follows tumultuous events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met on Amazon Prime Video s a good watch if you want to move on from pain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kal Ho Naa Ho on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best breakup movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on Netflix explores themes of infidelity, heartbreak, and second chances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Married Woman on Alt Balaji shows the complexities of two women falling for one another.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Chahta Hai on Amazon Prime Video is a coming-of-age story of three friends who navigate through life, love, and heartbreak.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devdas on Jio Cinema is based on the novel of the same name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha on Netflix is about two individuals who meet and fall in love but part ways due to their different lifestyles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this list, we have compiled the best Bollywood breakup movies and web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So, if you’re in the mood you should watch these out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Divorces of South Indian celebs that left everyone in shock
Find Out More