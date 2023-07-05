Top 10 movies and web series on OTT based around breakup and heartbreak

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Amazon Prime Video is one of the heartbroken movies that explores the complexities of love and heartbreak.

Mismatched on Netflix shows how the world of Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf come crumbling down.

A modern-day romantic saga, ‘Aadha Ishq’ is a Voot Select Original series that follows tumultuous events.

Jab We Met on Amazon Prime Video s a good watch if you want to move on from pain.

Kal Ho Naa Ho on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best breakup movies.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on Netflix explores themes of infidelity, heartbreak, and second chances.

The Married Woman on Alt Balaji shows the complexities of two women falling for one another.

Dil Chahta Hai on Amazon Prime Video is a coming-of-age story of three friends who navigate through life, love, and heartbreak.

Devdas on Jio Cinema is based on the novel of the same name.

Tamasha on Netflix is about two individuals who meet and fall in love but part ways due to their different lifestyles.

In this list, we have compiled the best Bollywood breakup movies and web series.

So, if you’re in the mood you should watch these out.

