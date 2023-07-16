Top 10 movies and web series to watch on OTT to get over an ugly breakup

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Dil Chahta Hai on Amazon Prime Video will make you realise the importance of friends.

Queen on Netflix tells you about how a small-town girl embarks on her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam after her fiance calls off their wedding.

Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani on Amazon Prime Video will make you feel liberated and free.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Amazon Prime Video is a kickass travel movie that will make you want to unleash that explorer in you.

Pyar Ka Punchnama revolves around 3 bachelors who find girls who they fall in love with and how their developing love stories. Watch on Netflix.

Mismatched on Netflix shows how two people who are worlds apart deal with life.

Permanent Roommates on TVF Play is a must-watch too.

Aadha Ishq on Voot is for the broken hearts.

Bengali web show Break Up Story should be added to the list.

Broken But Beautiful on Alt Balaji will make you understand your self-worth.

Heartbreaks are the worst thing that could happen to anyone.

It's not always that we end up with that first love of ours.

