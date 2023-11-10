Top 10 movies banned all around the world but are available legally on these OTT platforms
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
The Simpsons Movie is about a homer who saves the world from a catastrophe he himself created. Watch on Hotstar.
Battleship Potemkin is about the true story of Russian sailors aboard a battleship who fight against their officers. Watch on Prime Video.
The Last Temptation of Christ is about the carpenter Jesus of Nazareth who gets tormented by the temptations of demons. Watch Prime Video.
The Da Vinci Code is about two intellectuals who become prime suspects in a murder. Watch on Netflix.
Fifty Shades of Grey is about the romance between college student Anastasia Steele and businessman Christian Grey. Watch on Prime Video.
A Clockwork Orange is about the exploits of teenage psychopath Alex who gets imprisoned for committing rape and murder. Watch on Prime Video.
Zoolander is about a supermodel who finds himself brainwashed to murder the leader of the world. Watch on Prime Video.
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut film is about the invasion of Canada, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Watch on Prime Video.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the most terrifying horror film which is about five friends who run out of gas while traveling through Texas. Available on Netflix.
Persepolis is a story of its creator's childhood during the Iranian revolution. Watch on Prime Video.
