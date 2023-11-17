Top 10 movies banned from theatres that are now easily available on YouTube and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
The film Fire starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das revolving around homosexual relations on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Deepa Mehta's Water starring Lisa Ray and John Abraham was banned but is now on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of a child widow forced to live in an asharam.
Bandit Queen based on the life Phoolan Devi was not allowed to release in theatres. After years of its making, the film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love suffered a ban in India thanks to its erotic content. The movie is now available on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Fifty Shades of Grey series was banned in India but is now available on Netflix.
Unfreedom is streaming on Netflix. The film faced a ban as it dealt with the subject of homosexuality.
Nandita Das' film Firaaq did not release in many theatres due to its political plot and portrayal of Gujarat Riots. The movie is on Zee5.
Anurag Kashyap's film Black Friday about the bomb blasts in Mumbai is on YouTube and Disney+Hotstar.
Kissa Kursee Kaa is a story of a corrupt politician. The film was banned in India but is now on YouTube.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo did not hit theatres in India due to its lovemaking scenes. It can now be watched on Zee5.
Parzania movie that had the backdrop of Gujarat Riots did not release in theatres. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.
The Da Vinci Code was reportedly banned from theatres in Tamil Nadu. The movie is on Netflix.
