Top 10 movies banned in theatres but now available on OTT, here's where to watch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love now available on Amazon Prime Video faced censorship issues.

Lipstick under my burkha

Gandu was banned for abusive language but is now streaming on Netflix.

John Abraham’s Water was banned by censor board but is now available on Youtube.

Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Angry Indian Goddesses is streaming on Netflix.

Fire was banned by the censor board but one can watch it for free on Youtube.

Loev revolving around a gay couple is available on Netflix.

Parzania about 2002 Gujarat riots is streaming on on Disney+ Hotstar.

Unfreedom a story of a lesbian couple is available on Netflix.

