Top 10 movies based on mafia to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
The Irishman is the story of Hitman Frank Sheeran who recalls the secrets that he kept while working for the Bufalino crime family. Watch on Netflix.
City of God is a true crime story set in a slum of Rio de Janeiro where a young boy grows up and realises the harsh reality of the world. Watch on Prime Video.
Following a true violent gangster story, Goodfellas shows the story of Henry Hill as he rises through the ranks in the mafia. Available on Prime Video.
The son of a New York crime boss joins the family business when he gets to know that his father is a target for an assassination. Watch Godfather, the legendary trilogy on Netflix.
An immigrant makes his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade business. The 3x Golden Globe nominee, Scarface can be streamed on Prime Video.
Lucky Kunene’s small criminal activities start attracting attention from both police and a drug lord. Watch Gangster';s Paradise: Jerusalema on Netflix.
365 days follows the story of a woman who gets kidnapped by a mafia member who keeps her hostage for 365 days in order to make her fall for him. Stream on Netflix.
Once Upon a Time in America is about Noodles and his journey from being a tough Jewish kid to a bootlegger and then a mafia boss. Watch on Prime Video.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Raees is a bootleg king who is trying to keep a balance of crime and good deeds that he does. Available on Netflix.
Heat follows the story of two competitive individuals with them being a thief and a cop who would give up anything to get the better of each other. Stream on Prime Video.
