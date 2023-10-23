Top 10 movies based on mythology Ramayana and Mahabharata to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Here's a list of film that have been inspired by Hindu epics - Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Ram Setu on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Akshay Kumar, the film is about an archaeologist who unravels the facts of Ram Setu, the bridge that has a mention in Ramayana.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva on Disney+Hotstar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fantasy adventure drama has its roots in Indian mythology. The second part is on its way.

Raajneeti on Netflix

The political drama is said to be inspired by Hindu mythology Mahabharata. Fans could draw parallels as the film is about the fight between two sets cousins.

RRR on Netflix

The central characters of the film are said to be inspired by Lord Ram, Maa Sita and Lord Hanuman. In the film, these characters are played by Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR.

Raavan on Disney+Hotstar

The film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is heavily inspired by Ramayana as it is a story of abduction and good vs evil.

Adipurush on Netflix

Om Raut's film is an adaptation of Ramayana narrating Lord Ram's vanvas, abduction of Maa Sita and the war with Raavan.

Shaakuntalam on Amazon Prime Video

The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala who was the wife of Dushyanta and the mother of Emperor Bharata from Mahabharat.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion on Disney+Hotstar

SS Rajamouli's film starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty has plot very similar to that of Ramayana. Some scenes also have connection to Mahabharata.

Hum Saath Saath Hain on Netflix

The story of three brothers seems to have sought inspiration from Ramayana. In the film, the eldest brother is sent away from home so the younger one can take charge of the business.

Ramayana: The Epic on Zee5

It is an animated version of Ramayana for all to watch.

Return of Hanuman on Disney+Hotstar

The story revolves around the birth of Lord Hanuman who grows up to serve Lord Ram.

Arjun: The Warrior Prince

The animated film revolves around the life of Mahabharata's Arjun. It is on YouTube.

