Top 10 movies based on survival amid disasters on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
The Grey is about a group of oil workers and their struggle to survive in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. On Netflix.2
The Impossible is based on a true story, a family fights to survive the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. On Prime Video.
The Day After Tomorrow is about a climatologist trying to reunite with his son amidst a global weather catastrophe. On Prime Video.
Into the Wild is about a young man leaving society behind to explore the wilderness. On Prime Video.
Everest is based on the 1996 Mount Everest disaster and the climbers' struggle for survival. On Netflix.
After a plane crash, a man is stranded on a deserted island and fights to survive. Watch Cast Away on Prime Video.
A frontiersman battles harsh conditions and seeks revenge in the wilderness. Watch Revenant on Prime Video.
Alive follows a group of rugby players who face extreme conditions after a plane crash in the Andes. On Netflix.
Deepwater Horizon is based on a true story of the offshore drilling rig explosion and the crew's fight for survival. On Netflix.
The Road, set in a post-apocalyptic world follows a father and son as they navigate around in search of some hope. On Prime Video.
