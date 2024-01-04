Top 10 movies based on true events to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Akshay Kumar's movie Mission Raniganj on Netflix is about the Raniganj Coalfields collapse that happened in 1989. It narrates the story of Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued miners.
Uri: The Surgical Strike on Zee5 is also inspired from true events. Vicky Kaushal's movie is based on surgical strike against terrorist camps carried out by Indian Army in 2016.
Shootout at Lokhandwala is on JioCinema. It is based on real-life gun battle that took place between gangsters and police that killed Maya Dolas.
Airlift movie is on YouTube. The story is inspired from true events of Indians being evacuated from Kuwait amidst the Gulf War in 1990.
Neerja movie on Disney+Hotstar narrates the story of a courageous flight attendant who saves passengers in a hijacked flight. The story is of Neerja Bhanot.
Special 26 is on Apple TV. Akshay Kumar's movie about con artist posing as CBI officers is based on 1987 Opera House heist.
Omerta on Zee5 is based on British-born terrorist named Ahmed Omar Sheikh who kidnapped and murdered journalist Daniel Pearl.
Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is a true story of a mathematician named Anand Kumar. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Talvar on Disney+Hotstar is based on Aarushi Talwar double murder case.
No One Killed Jessica is on Netflix. Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji's film is inspired by true events and is based on Jessica Lal murder case.
Chhapaak on Disney+Hotstar starring Deepika Padukone narrates the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Black Friday on Disney+Hotstar revolves around the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts and the investigation that followed.
