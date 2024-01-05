Top 10 movies of 2023 on Netflix and other OTT that will still stay relevant in 2024
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is high on action but also holds a strong message. With elections around the corner, the movie stays relevant in 2024. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee is relevant overall as it gives information over the POCSO act. The movie is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghoomer on Zee5 is to be watched when in need of motivation or inspiration. The story of a crippled cricketer becoming a bowler for Indian cricket team is truly motivating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 is on Netflix. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film is about a father who takes it upon himself to fight for right after an embarrassing video of his son goes viral.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No mean no is what SatyaPrem Ki Katha advocates. The movie that is also high on entertainment value is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is to be watched over 2024 if missing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the big screen. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dream Girl 2 was a hit film of 2023 and it should be watched again in anticipation of its part 3. The movie is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amidst big action-packed films releasing in 2024, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from 2023 can prove to be a breather. It is a fun film narrating the story of three friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bheed is on Netflix. It is a reminder of the chaos that migrant workers suffered during Coronavirus.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 and Pathaan stay relevant until YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan makes it to theatres. Pathaan is on Amazon Prime Video while Tiger 3 is yet to release on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail is all about resilience and hope. The movie was one of the biggest hits of 2023. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hi Nanna, Berlin and other new releases to watch over the weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More