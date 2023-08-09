Top 10 movies of Mahesh Babu that will make you fall for him

Mahesh Babu's charismatic presence and versatile acting skills have left a deep impact on audiences. Here's a list of some of his top 10 movies that showcase his talent and will make you fall for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
This action-packed film revolves around a college student who becomes an accidental hero when he helps a woman in distress. Mahesh Babu's dynamic performance and intense action sequences are a highlight.
In this crime-action film, Mahesh Babu portrays a ruthless undercover police officer. His charismatic portrayal of a tough and morally ambiguous character adds a layer of complexity to the movie.
Playing the role of a professional hitman, Mahesh Babu showcases his versatility in this thriller. The film's engaging plot and his impactful performance have made it a fan favorite.
Mixing action and comedy, Mahesh Babu's role as a police officer in this film is both entertaining and engaging. His comic timing and on-screen presence add to the movie's appeal.
In this heartwarming drama, Mahesh Babu plays a wealthy young man who decides to bring about positive change in a rural village. The film showcases his ability to portray emotional depth and social responsibility.
Mahesh Babu's portrayal of a young chief minister striving for political change is a standout in this political drama. His commanding performance and strong screen presence are notable.
In this inspiring drama, Mahesh Babu takes on the role of a successful businessman who returns to his roots and aims to transform the lives of farmers. His emotional journey and performance received acclaim.
This family drama showcases Mahesh Babu's ability to play a relatable and grounded character. The film's focus on relationships and his natural performance make it a must-watch.
In this psychological thriller, Mahesh Babu essays the role of a rock musician with a traumatic past. The film's unique narrative and his captivating acting make it stand out.
Mahesh Babu's portrayal of a shrewd and ambitious young man who enters the underworld showcases his range as an actor. The film's energy and his dynamic performance make it a hit.
