Top 10 movies of Pushpa 2 star Fahadh Faasil to watch on OTT now

These movies of Fahadh Faasil will undoubtedly increase your admiration for the talented actor.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Joji

Joji is a compelling crime drama film inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth and it offers a unique take on the classic tale of ambition and its consequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangalore Days

In this film, Fahadh Faasil portrays a corporate executive, offering a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and emotions

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

C U Soon

C U Soon is a gripping mystery thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The story revolves around a man, Jimmy, and a woman, Anu, who connect through a dating app.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maheshinte Prathikaram

The story revolves around Mahesh (Fahadh Faasil), a photographer seeking revenge on a man who attacked him when he intervened in a fight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

This Malayalam crime drama follows a couple facing financial difficulties, leading them to sell the wife's gold chain for money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maamannan

In this film, Fahadh plays a politician who is ruthless and violent. His performance is clap-worthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumbalangi Nights

In this film too, he plays a negative role and the performances will leave you in fear for him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trance

That famous Fahadh Faasil gaze seems twice as hypotonic as he plays the hero and the fool with a delirious energy, leaving you exhausted and stunned all at once.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Super Deluxe

Fahadh plays Mugil, a struggling actor who seems to be going through a rough patch with his wife, in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Tamil film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annayum Rasoolum

Fahadh’s earnest act as Rasool, a Fort Kochi-based taxi driver who falls heads over heels in love with Anna, that helps us wade through problematic layers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Move over Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, meet the future of Bollywood

 

 Find Out More