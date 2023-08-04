Top 10 movies of Pushpa 2 star Fahadh Faasil to watch on OTT now

These movies of Fahadh Faasil will undoubtedly increase your admiration for the talented actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Joji is a compelling crime drama film inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth and it offers a unique take on the classic tale of ambition and its consequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this film, Fahadh Faasil portrays a corporate executive, offering a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and emotionsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
C U Soon is a gripping mystery thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The story revolves around a man, Jimmy, and a woman, Anu, who connect through a dating app.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story revolves around Mahesh (Fahadh Faasil), a photographer seeking revenge on a man who attacked him when he intervened in a fight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Malayalam crime drama follows a couple facing financial difficulties, leading them to sell the wife's gold chain for money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this film, Fahadh plays a politician who is ruthless and violent. His performance is clap-worthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this film too, he plays a negative role and the performances will leave you in fear for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That famous Fahadh Faasil gaze seems twice as hypotonic as he plays the hero and the fool with a delirious energy, leaving you exhausted and stunned all at once.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh plays Mugil, a struggling actor who seems to be going through a rough patch with his wife, in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Tamil filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh’s earnest act as Rasool, a Fort Kochi-based taxi driver who falls heads over heels in love with Anna, that helps us wade through problematic layers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
