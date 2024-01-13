Top 10 movies on OTT that are great for your mental health
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024
In Taare Zameen Par, little Ishaan and his teach, Aamir Khan, taught us big lessons in life. Watch it on Netflix.
Jab We Met is a stress-buster movie of all time. Kareena and Shahid are just great.
It has lots of emotions, from love to heartbreak narrated comically. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz starrer Barfi is a must have on your list. It is on Netflix.
3 Idiots needs no convincing. It's best to understand peer pressure and societal issues. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Wake Up Sid is another heartwarming coming-of-age movie that talks about the beginning of real life after college. It's on Netflix.
Dil Chahta Hai is a must-watch on the list too. It is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a horror comedy that will never disappoint. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Tamasha deals with mental health as well. It narrates what it is like being stuck in a loop. Watch it on Netflix.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last on the big screen Chhichhore taught us so much. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Dear Zindagi starring Shah Rukh and Alia is all about seeking help. Check it out on Netflix.
BONUS: Need a dose of comedy, watch Welcome on JioCinema.
