Top 10 movies on OTT that prove Tabu's superlative acting skills
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Drishyam (Amazon Prime Video): Her compelling performance as a mother who must protect her family is a masterclass in subtlety.
Andhadhun (Netflix): Tabu shines as a complex and enigmatic character in this thrilling dark comedy.
Cheeni Kum (Zee5): Her chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan in this quirky romantic comedy is a delight to watch.
Haider (Netflix): Tabu's portrayal of a conflicted mother in a backdrop of insurgency is captivating and emotionally charged.
Chandni Bar (Amazon Prime Video): Tabu's portrayal of a resilient bar dancer is raw, real, and unforgettable.
Astitva (Amazon Prime Video): Tabu's role in this thought-provoking drama challenges societal norms and showcases her acting finesse.
Maachis (Amazon Prime Video): Her powerful performance in this intense political drama is a testament to her versatility.
The Namesake (Disney+ Hotstar): Her nuanced performance as a mother adapting to a new culture is deeply moving.
Viraasat (Amazon Prime Video): Her role as a strong-willed woman in this family drama is a standout.
Life of Pi (Disney+ Hotstar): Tabu's brief but impactful role in this visually stunning film leaves a lasting impression.
