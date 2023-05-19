Top 10 movies on OTT with life lessons that will change you forever
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Bollywood movies inspire fans in many ways.
Have a look at the best Bollywood films on OTT which have life-changing life lessons.
Dear Zindagi on Netflix is about advocating the importance of mental health, the role of a psychologist in one's well-being.
Watch Jab We Met on Amazon Prime Video where Geet teaches to live life freely, not take it seriously and be self-independent.
The Lunchbox on Netflix shows how the emptiness in the lives of two people via luck can be filled with sweetness.
Lakshya on Amazon Prime Video is about going through a quarter life crisis and then surprising yourself by knowing your potential.
Rang De Basanti is a film for the youth on Netflix. It shows the importance of being aware of issues of public interest by either following or going against society.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Amazon Prime Video is about spending time with friends as it is just one life.
Kapoor and Sons shows how no family is perfect. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is all about how no matter where we go in life, something will miss out. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Baar Baar Dekho is all about living in the present moment. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kal Ho Naa Ho on Amazon Prime Video teaches us that life is a gift and should not be taken serioulsy.
