Top 10 movies on unrequited love on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that showed one-sided love storiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
The movie delves into complex relationships and unreciprocated affections when Veronica falls for Gautam, who is in love with her best friend Meera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heart-wrenching story of unrequited love where Aman silently loves Naina, who falls for someone else.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film explores unfulfilled love as Varun yearns for Pakhi, who is unaware of his true identity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A classic tale of unrequited love where Devdas pines for Paro, who is married to another man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film explores unrequited love as Ayan loves Alizeh, who is in love with someone else.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations," this film explores the theme of unattainable love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie delves into complex relationships and unreciprocated affections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar's unfulfilled love story, intertwined with his devotion to defusing bombs, forms the core of this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A modern retelling of the classic love story of Laila and Majnu, where their love faces numerous obstacles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A coming-of-age film where Sid's feelings for Aisha remain unexpressed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!