Top 10 movies on unrequited love on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that showed one-sided love stories

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Cocktail - Amazon Prime Video

The movie delves into complex relationships and unreciprocated affections when Veronica falls for Gautam, who is in love with her best friend Meera.

Kal Ho Naa Ho - Netflix

A heart-wrenching story of unrequited love where Aman silently loves Naina, who falls for someone else.

Lootera - Disney+ Hotstar

This film explores unfulfilled love as Varun yearns for Pakhi, who is unaware of his true identity.

Devdas - Amazon Prime Video

A classic tale of unrequited love where Devdas pines for Paro, who is married to another man.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Netflix

This film explores unrequited love as Ayan loves Alizeh, who is in love with someone else.

Fitoor - Netflix

Based on Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations," this film explores the theme of unattainable love.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Netflix

This movie delves into complex relationships and unreciprocated affections.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Amazon Prime Video

Samar's unfulfilled love story, intertwined with his devotion to defusing bombs, forms the core of this film.

Laila Majnu - Zee 5

A modern retelling of the classic love story of Laila and Majnu, where their love faces numerous obstacles.

Wake Up Sid - Netflix

A coming-of-age film where Sid's feelings for Aisha remain unexpressed.

