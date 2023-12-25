Top 10 movies, series about serial killers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rudra, Dahaad and more movies, series about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT.
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023
Dahaad is a story of the serial killer will leave you shocked for days. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a psychological thriller that has a doctor as a killer. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur series is a battle between evil and human is the most intriguing to watch. The show stars Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi and others. Watch on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Stoneman Murders film is about a ruthless serial killer who kills pavement dwellers with stone while they are sleeping. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain has a romantic angle but the twist comes in when a serial killer targets the leading lady played by Shraddha Kapoor, the story gets twisted. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Duranga is a web series is an adaptation of famous Korean series, Flower of Evil. It is as gripping as it can get. Available on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav is a psychological thriller has a serial killer convincing the investigating officer that they are similar. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead. Watch on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Main Aur Charles is a film starring Randeep Hooda is based on real-life serial killer named Charles Shoobraj. Watch on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
7 Khoon Maaf revolves around Priyanka Chopra's character who is finding the purest form of love. Her husbands die mysteriously and in the end she becomes a nun. She makes a big confession in front of church. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chup: Revenge of the Artist show is about a serial killer who kills film critics because of their reviews. Watch on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies, series about Christmas, Lord Jesus and his life and times to watch on OTT today